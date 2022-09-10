Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 295 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.00.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
