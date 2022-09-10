Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.08

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and traded as low as $22.50. Leatt shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,847 shares.

Leatt Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

