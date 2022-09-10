Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494,069 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 3.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 0.05% of Lazard worth $182,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after acquiring an additional 272,582 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 232,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.