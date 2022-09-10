Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.20.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$34.17 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.80 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.