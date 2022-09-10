Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 3,797 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Nextdoor accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,450,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $23,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

KIND traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,914. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.18. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.10.

Nextdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.