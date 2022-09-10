Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 154,833 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,833 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 1.7% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.08% of Roblox worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

