Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $200.48 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 16.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $200,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,469. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

