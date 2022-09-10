Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lands’ End Stock Up 2.8 %

LE stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $347.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

