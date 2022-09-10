Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 23,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Laird Superfood Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.