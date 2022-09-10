Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 23,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laird Superfood Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.