Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. Kroger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.94. 13,861,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

