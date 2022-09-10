Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

