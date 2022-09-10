Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 427,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,520. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.