Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 427,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,520. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

