KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Hudson Way Capital Management LLC

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 14.0% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $59,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

