KingMoney (KIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. KingMoney has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingMoney coin can now be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KingMoney alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About KingMoney

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.