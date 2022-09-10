KeyCorp Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of WCC opened at $144.64 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.