KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE KBH opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

