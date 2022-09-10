JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $797.56

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 797.56 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($10.22). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 846 ($10.22), with a volume of 172,501 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £642.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.65. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 799.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 776.42.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

