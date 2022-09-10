JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 310” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 358.90 ($4.34) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 821.56 ($9.93). The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

