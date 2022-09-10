JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €143.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.14. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

