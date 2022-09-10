JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.87

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.