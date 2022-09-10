Jetcoin (JET) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $79,714.67 and approximately $59,647.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

