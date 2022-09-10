Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -14.55%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 142,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.