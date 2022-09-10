JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 634.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,616 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 234.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,822 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $71,389,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com Profile

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

