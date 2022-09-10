Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $185,354.40 and $19,655.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.
