Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $185,354.40 and $19,655.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.