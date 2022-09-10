Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

JKHY stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $200.22. 376,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.21. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

