J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Trimble by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $4,948,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 785,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,818. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

