J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 522,514 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,514 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPDBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 751,142 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of XPDBU remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.