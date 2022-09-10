J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,146. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

