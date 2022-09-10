J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 34,068 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.53. 127,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,228. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Read More

