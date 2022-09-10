J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $21.76 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,763,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.0% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.26. 1,142,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day moving average is $234.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

