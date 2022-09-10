J. Goldman & Co LP Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,151 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 3.06% of J.Jill worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JILL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $226,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JILL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 14,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,031. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 128.26% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JILL. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on J.Jill to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

