J. Goldman & Co LP Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,212,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.11. 1,464,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,858. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.08.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

