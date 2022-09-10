J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 224,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.22% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $15,908,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,694,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

SBLK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,821. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.24%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

