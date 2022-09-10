J. Goldman & Co LP Buys 103,123 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,123 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.25% of Payoneer Global worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,187 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.3 %

PAYO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,740. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,470. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.