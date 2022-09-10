J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 1,420,507 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,420,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.14% of ironSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in ironSource by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,724,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,039,122. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

