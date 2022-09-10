J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 12,321 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.86. 4,064,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.