IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000. Lyft accounts for approximately 7.4% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft Stock Up 5.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 26,701,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.