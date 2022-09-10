iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 4,188,910 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45.

