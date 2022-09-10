iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) is Glovista Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 5.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,331. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

