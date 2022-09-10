iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,549 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.