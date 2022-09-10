iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

