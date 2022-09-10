iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 431.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 334,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

EWC opened at $34.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

