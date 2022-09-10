iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.98% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $191,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.