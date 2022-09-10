iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 331,686 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

