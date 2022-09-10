iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 392.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. 532,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,040. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25.

