iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.