iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Holdings Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,044 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 3.26% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $348,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $60.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

