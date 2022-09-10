IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $295.75 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00076844 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.