IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.18 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $816.24 million and $13.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.