Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 6.55% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSD traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

